Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNRO opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Monro by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

