MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

