Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $40.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $36.79.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,051,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $4,993,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

