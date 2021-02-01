MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 78669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

