Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 95,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,305. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

