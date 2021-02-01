Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.45 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

