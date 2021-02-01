Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.