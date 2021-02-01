Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 351,490 Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,490 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $154,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALUS opened at $12.60 on Monday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

