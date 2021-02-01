Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDA opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

