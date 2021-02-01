Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

