Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $33,713,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAC opened at $20.21 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

