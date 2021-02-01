Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the quarter. East Stone Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.09% of East Stone Acquisition worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 2,857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 482,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,071,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSC stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

