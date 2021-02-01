Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,116 shares during the quarter. LIV Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.07% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 8.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 209.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 618,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 418,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVK opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.