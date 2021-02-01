Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

