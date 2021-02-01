Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
Mitie Group Company Profile
