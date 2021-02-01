MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $556,039.54 and approximately $2,700.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.68 or 0.03921677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00387410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00420878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00259382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

