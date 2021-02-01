MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 93.5% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 99.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $17.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

