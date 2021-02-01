Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 7,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,637.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

