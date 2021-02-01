Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

