Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
About Minera Alamos
