Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of MLSS stock remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $196,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,208 shares of company stock worth $855,443 over the last three months. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

