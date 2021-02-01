MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $325.00 at UBS Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $617.31 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $696.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5,144.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.72.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $905,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.