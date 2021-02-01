Micromines Hits Market Cap of $64,570.82 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $64,570.82 and approximately $41.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

