Michael L. Kubacki Sells 50,490 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $61.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

