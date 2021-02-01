MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $28.56 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

