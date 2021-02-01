M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (LON:MGCI) Insider Purchases £8,800 in Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (LON:MGCI) insider Richard Bole´at bought 10,000 shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

MGCI stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Monday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.90 ($1.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.71.

