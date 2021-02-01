Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Trading Up 20%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 496,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 280,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $189,020. Corporate insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

