Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152,309.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $698,846.38 and $152,309.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00269542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

