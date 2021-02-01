MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Hits $208,453.10

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $208,453.10 and approximately $35,102.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.