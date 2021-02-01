Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.94 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $27.07 million and $4.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.12 or 0.00852132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.00 or 0.04353555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019635 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

