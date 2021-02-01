Metacoin Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $124.46 million and $6,231.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

