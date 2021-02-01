Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of MRSN opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.