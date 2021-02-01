Meritor (MTOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.10-1.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.10-1.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

