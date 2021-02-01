Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

MTOR traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

