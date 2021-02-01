Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $2.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $14.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $17.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. 21,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

