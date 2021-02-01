Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)’s (MGGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGGT. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.77. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691.80 ($9.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.25.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

