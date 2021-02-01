Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$17,500.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,100.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.