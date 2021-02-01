Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

