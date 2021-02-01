MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Financial Contrast

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MediWound has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its stock price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 4.31 $4.95 million $0.08 63.00 Charlie’s $22.74 million 6.26 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediWound and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

