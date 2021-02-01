Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MRM) Quiet Period Set To End on February 8th

Medirom Healthcare Technologies’ (NYSE:MRM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 8th. Medirom Healthcare Technologies had issued 800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Medirom Healthcare Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Medirom Healthcare Technologies stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Medirom Healthcare Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

