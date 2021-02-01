McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

