McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
