McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCK opened at $174.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

