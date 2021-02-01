McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $238.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.76.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.03. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

