McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.99. 168,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,353. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

