McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 333 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

