McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,224 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

