McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.32 on Monday, reaching $346.50. 183,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

