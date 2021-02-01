McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.33. 209,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.70 and its 200-day moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

