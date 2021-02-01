McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $735,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 606,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

