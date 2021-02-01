McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $118,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $339.96. 35,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.