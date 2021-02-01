McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. 18,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

